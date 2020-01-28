SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 80,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,618. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

