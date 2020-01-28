SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 66,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $63.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

