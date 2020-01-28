SOL Capital Management CO Sells 11,755 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 102,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,182. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9578 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

