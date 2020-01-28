SOL Capital Management CO Sells 635 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.33. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $225.01.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.