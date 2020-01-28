SolarCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $558.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $929,148.00 and approximately $558.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00649485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007486 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000527 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,914,285 coins and its circulating supply is 57,319,432 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

