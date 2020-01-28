Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

