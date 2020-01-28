Solaris Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. Solaris has a market cap of $340,659.00 and $109.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000310 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,798,967 coins and its circulating supply is 1,798,960 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

