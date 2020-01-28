Soma Trading Up 6.6% This Week (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Soma has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Soma has a market capitalization of $144,718.00 and $91,460.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00048887 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069732 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,328.05 or 1.00138536 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00041184 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

