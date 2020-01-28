SONM Price Reaches $0.0118 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, SONM has traded up 1% against the dollar. One SONM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Liqui, Binance and OKEx. SONM has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $99,091.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Tidex, COSS, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

