SONO (SONO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,696.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. SONO has a total market cap of $11,696.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 609.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.01255177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00048674 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00205672 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

