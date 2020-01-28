Sony (SNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. Sony has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

SNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

