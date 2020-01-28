SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 155.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $79,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.