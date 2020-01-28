South Plains Financial Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SPFI opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.37 million and a PE ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

