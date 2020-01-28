Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 993,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,310,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Shares of SO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.