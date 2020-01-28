Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Short Interest Update

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONA shares. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,934. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 117,474 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

