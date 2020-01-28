Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 121,030,000 shares. Approximately 26.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

SWN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 32,206,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,957,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 83,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,759,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 429,353 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 253,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

