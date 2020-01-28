Soverain Hits Market Capitalization of $167,631.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Soverain coin can now be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a market capitalization of $167,631.00 and approximately $1,791.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 2,502,900 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,821 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

