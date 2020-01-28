Sparkpoint (SRK) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $113,852.00 and approximately $39,204.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint's total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,810,901,671 tokens. Sparkpoint's official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

