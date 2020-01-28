SparksPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $7,285.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.