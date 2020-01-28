SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,387 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 5.68% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

