SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $36,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 370,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

