SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stake Increased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $29.92.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.