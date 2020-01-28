SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,781 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after buying an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 417,558 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 318,629 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 153.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 237,644 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

