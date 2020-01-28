SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPLG stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

