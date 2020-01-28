SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 9.1% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned approximately 1.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $51,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

