SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned 13.46% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $63,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 103.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.