SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,274. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $327.75 and a 52-week high of $383.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

