SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $370.75 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $327.75 and a 1 year high of $383.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.