SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stake Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 2,053,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,531,811. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

