Spectrum Trading 0% Higher This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $43,548.00 and approximately $29,070.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00660945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007140 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.