Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPRO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

