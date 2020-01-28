SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $7.50. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $295,034.00 and $12,670.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.01258771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049981 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00207313 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00071009 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001852 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.