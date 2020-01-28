SportyCo (SPF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $305.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, Coinbe and Kucoin. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $57,022.00 and $305.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe, ChaoEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

