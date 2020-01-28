SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,916 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,060,000 after buying an additional 165,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $33,458,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in BHP Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $19,381,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 123,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

