SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 556,248 XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 556,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,427,000. XP comprises about 3.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.10% of XP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE:XP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. 21,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,171. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

