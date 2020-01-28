SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.05% of Ternium worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ternium by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 66.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 81.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 200,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

TX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. Ternium SA has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

