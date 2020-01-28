SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 2,000 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASR traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $137.06 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

