SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 414,950 Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De comprises approximately 2.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.15% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSMX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 15,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

