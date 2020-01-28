SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 528,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,000. Embraer makes up approximately 1.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.29% of Embraer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 6,880.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 932.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

ERJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 28,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Embraer SA has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

