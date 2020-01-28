SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.06% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 75,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.92 and a beta of -0.16.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

