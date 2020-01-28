SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Decreases Stock Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,265 shares during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas makes up about 1.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.23% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 49.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 156.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth $977,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. HSBC lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,940. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $29.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

