SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,478,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,537,000. Avon Products makes up 5.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 1.46% of Avon Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Avon Products by 2,867.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,250,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avon Products by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 1,659,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avon Products by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 1,476,900 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Avon Products by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,884,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 1,184,427 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avon Products by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 902,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 440,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVP. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVP remained flat at $$5.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

