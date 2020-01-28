SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,996. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

