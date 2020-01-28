SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 511,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Ultrapar Participacoes comprises 0.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 3,546,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,759,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,084,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 657,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 578,589 shares during the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

NYSE:UGP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 758,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,785. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

