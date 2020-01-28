SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 449,093 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Banco Santander makes up approximately 1.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 16.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

SAN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 456,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Banco Santander SA has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

