SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 283,777 DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 283,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDMX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in DD3 Acquisition by 235.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 210,450 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DDMX remained flat at $$10.24 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. DD3 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

DD3 Acquisition Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

