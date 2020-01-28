SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 304,833 Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 304,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 268,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,947. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

