SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 66,314 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66,314 shares during the quarter. TIM Participacoes makes up approximately 3.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.26% of TIM Participacoes worth $23,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

TSU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 85,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes SA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

