SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. Cemex SAB de CV accounts for about 0.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.10% of Cemex SAB de CV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth $13,328,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,883,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 526,254 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

