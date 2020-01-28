SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,465,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,289,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,121,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

